Piper Sandler Maintains TechnipFMC (FTI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TechnipFMC is $42.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from its latest reported closing price of $39.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TechnipFMC is 8,651MM, a decrease of 11.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,143 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechnipFMC. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.34%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 499,698K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 46,953K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,496K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 5.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 34,630K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,297K shares , representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,418K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,283K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 14,362K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,031K shares , representing a decrease of 25.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 20.99% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,262K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,503K shares , representing an increase of 54.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 113.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.