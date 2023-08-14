Piper Sandler Maintains Target (TGT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Target (NYSE:TGT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target is 173.80. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.62% from its latest reported closing price of 131.05.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 112,126MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is a decrease of 151 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.36%, a decrease of 8.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 442,796K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,088K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,773K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 22.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,252K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,993K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,905K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,770K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 9.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,741K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 9,981K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,799K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 63.60% over the last quarter.

Target Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

