Piper Sandler Maintains Sysco (SYY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.15% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sysco is $89.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.15% from its latest reported closing price of $74.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sysco is 83,753MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sysco. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYY is 0.28%, an increase of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 498,129K shares. The put/call ratio of SYY is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,361K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,315K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,357K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,099K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 88.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,597K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,443K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 9.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,759K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,592K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,597K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,552K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 47.25% over the last quarter.

