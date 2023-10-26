Piper Sandler Maintains Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.35% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 43.10. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 85.35% from its latest reported closing price of 23.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 614MM, a decrease of 3.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPN is 0.19%, a decrease of 13.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 67,400K shares. The put/call ratio of SUPN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 5,036K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,350K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 3.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,816K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,943K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,503K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 13.99% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,000K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,701K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy; Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy; APOKYN® (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) for the acute treatment of hypomobility in advanced Parkinson's disease (PD); MYOBLOC® (rimabotulinumtoxinB) for the treatment of cervical dystonia and treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults; and XADAGO® (safinamide) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in PD patients with hypomobility. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations ("on-off" episodes) in PD; SPN-820 for treatment-resistant depression; and SPN-817 for the treatment of epilepsy.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.