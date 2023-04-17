Piper Sandler Maintains SunPower (SPWR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunPower is $18.37. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 30.72% from its latest reported closing price of $14.05.

The projected annual revenue for SunPower is $2,040MM, an increase of 17.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 92.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 1,120.63% over the last quarter.

Cipher Capital holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Guggenheim Capital holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 25.50% over the last quarter.

ESGV - Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCON - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunPower. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.12%, a decrease of 21.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 69,412K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

