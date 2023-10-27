Piper Sandler Maintains Steris (STE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Steris (NYSE:STE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.88% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steris is 246.84. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.88% from its latest reported closing price of 209.40.

The projected annual revenue for Steris is 5,258MM, an increase of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steris. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STE is 0.36%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 108,188K shares. The put/call ratio of STE is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,807K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,056K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,414K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,492K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 5.76% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,385K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 11.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,098K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,364K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Steris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

