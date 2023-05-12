Piper Sandler Maintains Steris (STE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Steris (NYSE:STE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steris is 220.73. The forecasts range from a low of 198.97 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.12% from its latest reported closing price of 208.00.

The projected annual revenue for Steris is 5,258MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.29.

Steris Declares $0.47 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $208.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steris. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STE is 0.39%, an increase of 26.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 111,996K shares. The put/call ratio of STE is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,056K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,038K shares, representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 81.29% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,564K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,792K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 1.33% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,403K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 18.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,035K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,364K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Steris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

