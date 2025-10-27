Piper Sandler Maintains S&T Bancorp (STBA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of S&T Bancorp (NasdaqGS:STBA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.76% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for S&T Bancorp is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.76% from its latest reported closing price of $36.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for S&T Bancorp is 415MM, an increase of 5.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&T Bancorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBA is 0.07%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 33,602K shares. The put/call ratio of STBA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,283K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,583K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 19.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,276K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 7.65% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 1,089K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 955K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 51.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.