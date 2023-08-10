Piper Sandler Maintains Squarespace Inc - (SQSP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Squarespace Inc - (NYSE:SQSP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Squarespace Inc - is 32.92. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of 31.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Squarespace Inc - is 971MM, an increase of 4.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Squarespace Inc -. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 16.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQSP is 0.20%, an increase of 46.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 58,656K shares. The put/call ratio of SQSP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 22,361K shares representing 16.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,169K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing an increase of 81.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,378K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 7.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,381K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 34.95% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,242K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing a decrease of 57.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 23.89% over the last quarter.

Squarespace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Its suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping its customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Its team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.