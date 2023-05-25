Piper Sandler Maintains Splunk (SPLK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splunk is 116.62. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.61% from its latest reported closing price of 96.69.

The projected annual revenue for Splunk is 4,119MM, an increase of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splunk. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPLK is 0.29%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 158,918K shares. The put/call ratio of SPLK is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors X holds 12,800K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 11,131K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,946K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,010K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares, representing an increase of 27.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 27.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,943K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 4,583K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares, representing an increase of 59.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 187.46% over the last quarter.

Splunk Background Information

Splunk Inc. turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Key filings for this company:

