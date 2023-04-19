Piper Sandler Maintains Southwestern Energy (SWN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is $8.54. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 66.85% from its latest reported closing price of $5.12.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is $8,343MM, a decrease of 44.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MDYG - SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF holds 1,667K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 39.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 29.17% over the last quarter.

Bleakley Financial Group holds 268K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Large-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 48K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MVV - ProShares Ultra MidCap400 holds 55K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 16.85% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 400 Stock Portfolio holds 603K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 13.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.38%, a decrease of 26.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 1,057,073K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

