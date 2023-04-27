Piper Sandler Maintains Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.16% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southside Bancshares is 37.10. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.16% from its latest reported closing price of 31.94.

The projected annual revenue for Southside Bancshares is 287MM, an increase of 11.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.37.

Southside Bancshares Declares $0.35 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $31.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 3.12%, and the highest has been 5.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southside Bancshares. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSI is 0.09%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 19,523K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,218K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 902K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSI by 5.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 681K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 583K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSI by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 578K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSI by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Southside Bancshares Background Information

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

