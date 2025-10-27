Piper Sandler Maintains Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NasdaqGM:SMBC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Missouri Bancorp is $68.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.09% from its latest reported closing price of $52.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Missouri Bancorp is 192MM, an increase of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBC is 0.09%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 7,254K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBC is 9.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 2.95% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 283K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing a decrease of 24.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 13.30% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 264K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 253K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 2.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 250K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.