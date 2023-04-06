Piper Sandler Maintains Solo Brands Inc - (DTC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Solo Brands Inc - (NYSE:DTC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solo Brands Inc - is $9.38. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.39% from its latest reported closing price of $7.86.

The projected annual revenue for Solo Brands Inc - is $544MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ergoteles holds 35K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 32.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 111.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 61.58% over the last quarter.

GSCYX - SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 80K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 189.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 67.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solo Brands Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTC is 0.03%, a decrease of 69.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 76,094K shares. The put/call ratio of DTC is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

Solo Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine TX, develops and produces category creating lifestyle products that help customers produce lasting memories. Through a disruptive and scaled DTC platform, Solo Brands offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies premium casual apparel and activewear, Oru Kayaks, origami folding kayaks that can be assembled in minutes, and Isle paddleboards, the original and one of the fastest growing online US retailers of paddle boards.

