Piper Sandler Maintains Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.04% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solaris Energy Infrastructure is $64.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 40.04% from its latest reported closing price of $45.74 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Energy Infrastructure. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 16.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEI is 0.29%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.86% to 63,012K shares. The put/call ratio of SEI is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,920K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares , representing a decrease of 24.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 1,796K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing a decrease of 34.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,696K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 50.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 155.57% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,296K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing an increase of 86.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 643.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,249K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing an increase of 39.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 93.04% over the last quarter.

