Piper Sandler Maintains SmartFinancial (SMBK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SmartFinancial is $40.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.86% from its latest reported closing price of $35.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SmartFinancial is 208MM, an increase of 10.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 9.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.10%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 11,637K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBK is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 583K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 27.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 80.09% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 537K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 467K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 0.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 401K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing a decrease of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 337K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 3.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

