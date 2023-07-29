Piper Sandler Maintains Sleep Number (SNBR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.12% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sleep Number is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.12% from its latest reported closing price of 27.17.

The projected annual revenue for Sleep Number is 2,133MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sleep Number. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNBR is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.51% to 23,194K shares. The put/call ratio of SNBR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,986K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 8.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,604K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,334K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 893K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 121,958.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 634K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. The purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to the mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. The 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. It improved nearly 13 million lives as strives to improve society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep. Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. The award-winning 360 smart beds bene?t from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology - learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score. For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of othe 600 Sleep Number® stores.

