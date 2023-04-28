Piper Sandler Maintains Sleep Number (SNBR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sleep Number is 31.96. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 41.54% from its latest reported closing price of 22.58.

The projected annual revenue for Sleep Number is 2,133MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sleep Number. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNBR is 0.10%, a decrease of 22.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 25,076K shares. The put/call ratio of SNBR is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,141K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 28.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,636K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 28.86% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,243K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 44.97% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 806K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 708K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing a decrease of 34.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 34.54% over the last quarter.

Sleep Number Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. The purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to the mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. The 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. It improved nearly 13 million lives as strives to improve society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep. Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. The award-winning 360 smart beds bene?t from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology - learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score. For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of othe 600 Sleep Number® stores.

