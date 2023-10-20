Piper Sandler Maintains SL Green Realty (SLG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.77% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is 35.02. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of 32.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 754MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 56,071K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,505K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526K shares, representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 58.09% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,713K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 49.75% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,066K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 77.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 380.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,995K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,760K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares, representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 664.35% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.