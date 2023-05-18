Piper Sandler Maintains Sitio Royalties Corp - (STR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Sitio Royalties Corp - (NYSE:STR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sitio Royalties Corp - is 34.68. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 35.52% from its latest reported closing price of 25.59.

The projected annual revenue for Sitio Royalties Corp - is 541MM, an increase of 19.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

Sitio Royalties Corp - Declares $0.50 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $25.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 27.55%, the lowest has been 6.94%, and the highest has been 108.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 19.29 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sitio Royalties Corp -. This is an increase of 411 owner(s) or 41,100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STR is 0.42%, an increase of 5,984,471.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25,829,612.92% to 123,983K shares. The put/call ratio of STR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 36,496K shares representing 45.25% ownership of the company.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 12,935K shares representing 16.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,722K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,469K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STR by 88.57% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,399K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STR by 12.47% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,546K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

Sitio Royalties Background Information

Falcon Minerals Corporation is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted mineral rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

