Piper Sandler Maintains SITE Centers (SITC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.13% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for SITE Centers is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 68.13% from its latest reported closing price of $7.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SITE Centers is 592MM, an increase of 322.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.09%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 64,956K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwood Liquid Management holds 2,750K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 2,605K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares , representing an increase of 43.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 51.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,517K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,441K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,752K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 10.89% over the last quarter.

