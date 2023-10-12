Piper Sandler Maintains Silk Road Medical (SILK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 381.63% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silk Road Medical is 34.34. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 381.63% from its latest reported closing price of 7.13.

The projected annual revenue for Silk Road Medical is 175MM, an increase of 7.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silk Road Medical. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILK is 0.17%, a decrease of 19.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 55,274K shares. The put/call ratio of SILK is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,247K shares representing 13.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares, representing an increase of 38.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 30.58% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,967K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,967K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,493K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 19.86% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,737K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Background Information



Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

