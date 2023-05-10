Piper Sandler Maintains Silk Road Medical (SILK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silk Road Medical is 57.63. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 37.80% from its latest reported closing price of 41.82.

The projected annual revenue for Silk Road Medical is 175MM, an increase of 15.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silk Road Medical. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 15.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILK is 0.26%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 52,774K shares. The put/call ratio of SILK is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,063K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,497K shares, representing a decrease of 14.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 0.34% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,967K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,792K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,967K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,792K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,617K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing a decrease of 27.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,673K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

