Piper Sandler Maintains Shell plc - Depositary Receipt (SHEL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Shell plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SHEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.70% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shell plc - Depositary Receipt is $87.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.01 to a high of $164.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.70% from its latest reported closing price of $76.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shell plc - Depositary Receipt is 366,074MM, an increase of 36.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shell plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 0.46%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 419,342K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 26,393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,513K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 12,913K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,671K shares , representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 28.46% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 10,555K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 95.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 3,881.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,007K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,559K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 77.22% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 8,154K shares. No change in the last quarter.

