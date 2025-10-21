Piper Sandler Maintains ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.73% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ServisFirst Bancshares is $92.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.73% from its latest reported closing price of $71.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ServisFirst Bancshares is 606MM, an increase of 21.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServisFirst Bancshares. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBS is 0.15%, an increase of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 55,266K shares. The put/call ratio of SFBS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,993K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,567K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares , representing an increase of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,137K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 42.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 14.56% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,438K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 11.92% over the last quarter.

