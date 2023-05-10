Piper Sandler Maintains SEMrush Holdings Inc - (SEMR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of SEMrush Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SEMR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SEMrush Holdings Inc - is 11.02. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 33.69% from its latest reported closing price of 8.24.

The projected annual revenue for SEMrush Holdings Inc - is 316MM, an increase of 17.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEMrush Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEMR is 1.32%, an increase of 21.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.30% to 43,799K shares. The put/call ratio of SEMR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greycroft holds 10,484K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 7,273K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 6,864K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,840K shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Dorsey Asset Management holds 3,549K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 3,298K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,262K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 16.68% over the last quarter.

SEMrush Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

