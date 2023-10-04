Piper Sandler Maintains SEI Investments (SEIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.26% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for SEI Investments is 68.60. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 20.26% from its latest reported closing price of 57.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SEI Investments is 1,939MM, an increase of 2.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEI Investments. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIC is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 108,465K shares. The put/call ratio of SEIC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 9,941K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,224K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 70.58% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 4,260K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 4,037K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 1.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,761K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,115K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 0.48% over the last quarter.

SEI Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SEI's Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Its services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth funds and family offices, representing nearly $30 trillion in assets, including 49 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide*.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.