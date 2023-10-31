Piper Sandler Maintains Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.63% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp is 24.22. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.63% from its latest reported closing price of 20.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sandy Spring Bancorp is 461MM, an increase of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SASR is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 38,113K shares. The put/call ratio of SASR is 4.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,539K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 34.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 27.07% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,574K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 33.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 30.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,367K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 31.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 1,198.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,326K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 19.36% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,255K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing an increase of 35.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 75.56% over the last quarter.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.