Piper Sandler Maintains Robinhood Markets Inc - (HOOD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Robinhood Markets Inc - (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.07% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets Inc - is 11.84. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from its latest reported closing price of 10.66.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets Inc - is 1,926MM, an increase of 28.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets Inc -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 1.21%, an increase of 16.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 582,588K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Index Venture Associates VI holds 65,106K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galileo holds 58,063K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 31,734K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,245K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Ribbit Capital GP II holds 26,501K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,496K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 24,315K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,593K shares, representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 32.54% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

