Piper Sandler Maintains Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America is $241.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of $206.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America is 18,277MM, a decrease of 18.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.31%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 75,292K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 3,346K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing an increase of 28.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,734K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 9.19% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,369K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares , representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,368K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 8.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,153K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 4.81% over the last quarter.

