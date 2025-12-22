Piper Sandler Maintains Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond (RCD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:RCD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.59% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond is $35.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.95 to a high of $59.75. The average price target represents an increase of 68.59% from its latest reported closing price of $21.16 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCD is 0.50%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 888K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 412K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCD by 9.31% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 399K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCD by 6.81% over the last quarter.

LCR - Leuthold Core ETF holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCD by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Point Enhanced Income Trust holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

