Piper Sandler Maintains RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RAPT Therapeutics is 42.02. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 75.32% from its latest reported closing price of 23.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RAPT Therapeutics is 0MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in RAPT Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAPT is 0.19%, a decrease of 48.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 34,199K shares. The put/call ratio of RAPT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,316K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Column Group holds 2,681K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,292K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares, representing an increase of 21.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 24.13% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,906K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,355K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 12.43% over the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.