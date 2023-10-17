Piper Sandler Maintains Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is 150.60. The forecasts range from a low of 137.36 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.62% from its latest reported closing price of 122.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is 9,192MM, a decrease of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

Quest Diagnostics Declares $0.71 Dividend

On August 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 will receive the payment on October 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $122.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 2.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGX is 0.23%, a decrease of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 112,130K shares. The put/call ratio of DGX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,506K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,234K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 61.10% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,166K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,729K shares, representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 10.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,667K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 7.35% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,596K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Quest Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.