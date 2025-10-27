Piper Sandler Maintains QCR Holdings (QCRH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of QCR Holdings (NasdaqGM:QCRH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.46% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for QCR Holdings is $91.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $97.12. The average price target represents an increase of 18.46% from its latest reported closing price of $76.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for QCR Holdings is 348MM, an increase of 3.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in QCR Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCRH is 0.18%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 15,479K shares. The put/call ratio of QCRH is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 527K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 514K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 435K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 53.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 415K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 382K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 20.35% over the last quarter.

