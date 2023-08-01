Piper Sandler Maintains QCR Holding (QCRH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of QCR Holding (NASDAQ:QCRH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.74% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for QCR Holding is 52.63. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.74% from its latest reported closing price of 51.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for QCR Holding is 294MM, a decrease of 10.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.02.

QCR Holding Declares $0.06 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $51.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.59%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in QCR Holding. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCRH is 0.15%, a decrease of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 13,332K shares. The put/call ratio of QCRH is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 657K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 86,294.39% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 633K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 11.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 507K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 18.40% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 410K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 374K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 31.73% over the last quarter.

QCR Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.3 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.