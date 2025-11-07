Piper Sandler Maintains PTC (PTC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of PTC (NasdaqGS:PTC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.20% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PTC is $231.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $194.25 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.20% from its latest reported closing price of $173.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PTC is 2,557MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,403 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTC is 0.37%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 141,838K shares. The put/call ratio of PTC is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 20,372K shares representing 17.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,313K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 6.47% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,694K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,851K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,416K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,404K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 0.62% over the last quarter.

