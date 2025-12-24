Piper Sandler Maintains Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (PFH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PFH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.28% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $18.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.40 to a high of $21.66. The average price target represents an increase of 5.28% from its latest reported closing price of $17.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 55,216MM, a decrease of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFH is 0.17%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 3,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 7.43% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 769K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 4.54% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 14.63% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 230K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 3.23% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 30.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.