Piper Sandler Maintains Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Provident Financial Holdings (NasdaqGS:PROV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.77% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Holdings is $16.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 4.77% from its latest reported closing price of $15.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Holdings is 48MM, an increase of 19.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROV is 0.13%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 3,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 401K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 392K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 330K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 290K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 82.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 230K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROV by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.