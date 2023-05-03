Piper Sandler Maintains ProLung (LUNG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of ProLung (NASDAQ:LUNG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProLung is 13.55. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from its latest reported closing price of 11.47.

The projected annual revenue for ProLung is 64MM, an increase of 19.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProLung. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNG is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 42,162K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,503K shares representing 14.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,433K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 99.95% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,718K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,685K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 35.45% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,701K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,763K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing an increase of 70.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 44.14% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,621K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Pulmonx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

