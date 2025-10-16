Piper Sandler Maintains ProFrac Holding (ACDC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of ProFrac Holding (NasdaqGS:ACDC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ProFrac Holding is $6.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 61.34% from its latest reported closing price of $3.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProFrac Holding is 4,768MM, an increase of 123.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProFrac Holding. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACDC is 0.07%, an increase of 12.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 19,748K shares. The put/call ratio of ACDC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners III GP holds 3,332K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Financial Bankshares holds 3,232K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 99.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDC by 28,485.44% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACDC by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,162K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares , representing an increase of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDC by 26.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

