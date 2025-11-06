Piper Sandler Maintains Procore Technologies (PCOR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.43% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Procore Technologies is $83.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.43% from its latest reported closing price of $71.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Procore Technologies is 1,236MM, a decrease of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procore Technologies. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCOR is 0.44%, an increase of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 166,539K shares. The put/call ratio of PCOR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 20,667K shares representing 13.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,297K shares , representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,397K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,657K shares , representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,656K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939K shares , representing an increase of 36.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 54.07% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,267K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 4,038K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares , representing an increase of 43.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 73.35% over the last quarter.

