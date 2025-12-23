Piper Sandler Maintains Principal Financial Group (PFG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Principal Financial Group (NasdaqGS:PFG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.39% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group is $91.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.39% from its latest reported closing price of $89.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group is 14,710MM, a decrease of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFG is 0.12%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 181,059K shares. The put/call ratio of PFG is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 18,137K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,427K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,371K shares , representing a decrease of 46.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 34.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,197K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,130K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 15.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,854K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,844K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,617K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 48.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.