Piper Sandler Maintains Preferred Bank (PFBC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Preferred Bank (NasdaqGS:PFBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Preferred Bank is $109.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 17.60% from its latest reported closing price of $92.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Preferred Bank is 296MM, an increase of 8.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Preferred Bank. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFBC is 0.12%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.90% to 13,446K shares. The put/call ratio of PFBC is 3.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,151K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 1.12% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 644K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 0.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 547K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 532K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 60.17% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 486K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFBC by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.