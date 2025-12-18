Piper Sandler Maintains Precision Drilling (PDS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.70% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Precision Drilling is $79.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.94 to a high of $100.14. The average price target represents an increase of 14.70% from its latest reported closing price of $69.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Precision Drilling is 2,421MM, an increase of 32.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 52.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision Drilling. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDS is 0.12%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.10% to 6,573K shares. The put/call ratio of PDS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Bank Of Canada holds 735K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 53.23% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 558K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 487K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 78.92% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 484K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 19.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 32.65% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 452K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing an increase of 52.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 62.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.