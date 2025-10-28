Piper Sandler Maintains Precision Drilling (PDS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Precision Drilling is $71.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.84 to a high of $90.47. The average price target represents an increase of 18.86% from its latest reported closing price of $60.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Precision Drilling is 2,421MM, an increase of 32.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 52.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision Drilling. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDS is 0.11%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.61% to 5,897K shares. The put/call ratio of PDS is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Bank Of Canada holds 731K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 558K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 492K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 81.36% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 388K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing an increase of 73.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 232.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 220K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 36.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 66.10% over the last quarter.

