Piper Sandler Maintains Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Plumas Bancorp (NasdaqCM:PLBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plumas Bancorp is $56.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 31.87% from its latest reported closing price of $42.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plumas Bancorp is 90MM, an increase of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plumas Bancorp. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBC is 0.08%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.06% to 3,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 220K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 189K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 180K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 0.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 169K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

De Lisle Partners LLP holds 167K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.