Piper Sandler Maintains Planet Fitness (PLNT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness is $97.65. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.08% from its latest reported closing price of $78.07.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness is $1,090MM, an increase of 24.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMFX - Motley Fool Next Index ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Psagot Value Holdings holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 186.20% over the last quarter.

CAVAX - Catholic Values Equity Fund Class F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Cwm holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 41.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 10.27% over the last quarter.

HASGX - Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 163K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is 0.49%, an increase of 36.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 109,457K shares. The put/call ratio of PLNT is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

Planet Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

