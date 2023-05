Piper Sandler Maintains Planet Fitness Inc - (PLNT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Planet Fitness Inc - (NYSE:PLNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness Inc - is 97.78. The forecasts range from a low of 83.83 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.19% from its latest reported closing price of 68.29.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness Inc - is 1,090MM, an increase of 19.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is 0.46%, an increase of 30.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 109,852K shares. The put/call ratio of PLNT is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 6,957K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 3,086K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares, representing a decrease of 26.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,812K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,720K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 12.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,539K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 28.65% over the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

