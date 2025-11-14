Piper Sandler Maintains Phillips 66 (PSX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.88% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Phillips 66 is $147.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $127.48 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.88% from its latest reported closing price of $142.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips 66 is 120,476MM, a decrease of 8.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSX is 0.27%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 354,900K shares. The put/call ratio of PSX is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 19,251K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 15,104K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,624K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 65.82% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,640K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,449K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 14.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,098K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,889K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,564K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,475K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 13.50% over the last quarter.

