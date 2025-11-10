Piper Sandler Maintains Performance Food Group (PFGC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.41% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Performance Food Group is $120.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.41% from its latest reported closing price of $97.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Performance Food Group is 65,082MM, an increase of 5.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Food Group. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFGC is 0.37%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 199,686K shares. The put/call ratio of PFGC is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,261K shares representing 14.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,054K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 0.74% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,015K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,226K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 75.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,084K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 4.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,030K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,930K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 1.25% over the last quarter.

